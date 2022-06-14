ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Union Public Schools Increasing Sign-On Bonuses To Fill Open Positions

By Brooke Griffin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Public Schools is increasing its sign-on incentives to fill a massive hiring demand. Jay Loegering with Union Schools said these incentives will make their schools more competitive when it comes to hiring. “For special education, the bonuses are going from $1,000 to $2,500 dollars and for the secondary...

Oklahoma cities back out of plans for commuter rail-line system

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several cities are backing out of plans for a commuter rail-line system, put together by the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma. City leaders said a big reason why they backed out was finances, specifically sales taxes, would go up. Even with some cities dropping out, planning for the train line is ongoing.
Notary services concerning absentee ballots in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) — Notaries may notarize up to 20 absentee ballot affidavits for a single election in Oklahoma. There are exceptions to this rule, the limit does not apply to the absentee ballots notarized at the notary’s place of business, while it is open to the general public during normal business hours. This would apply to a notary working in a bank, library, tag office, etc.
Cherokee Nation reverses decision to no longer display Oklahoma flag

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation reversed its decision to remove the Oklahoma state flag from all its properties. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. changed a decision he made nearly two weeks ago to stop the Oklahoma flag from being displayed on all Cherokee Nation properties. Dealing with flak...
15 Inflation Relief Measures Seek To Cut Personal Taxes, Agency Budgets

The State House introduced a series of bills aimed at providing inflation relief. The legislature gaveled in to the third special session Monday morning, which was called by Governor Kevin Stitt to eliminate the state grocery tax and reduce personal income tax. House lawmakers introduced a series of bills after...
Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
Some Utilities Asking People To Conserve Energy Amid Ongoing Heat

The power transmission company for nine Oklahoma electric co-ops is encouraging people to conserve while they work to repair some disabled generation equipment. Hot, sunny weather has increased demand for electricity while their capacity to create and deliver it has been congested. “We have a couple of generation units with...
Oklahoma lawmakers seek who to blame for failed Swadley’s contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are seeking who to blame for the failed Swadley’s contract. Monday was round two of the House Special Investigative Committee looking into the contract between the state and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Executive Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services,...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,059,864. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 544. The Oklahoma State Department...
Oklahoma House to vote on inflation relief bills on Wednesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In a special session, Oklahoma House Republicans began introducing several bills designed to help Oklahomans deal with inflation on Monday. 15 inflation relief bills were proposed, tackling everything from personal income tax, business taxes, to grocery taxes. Some of the bills would be in place for...
Oklahoma House passes grocery tax holiday

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma House on Wednesday voted 71-14 to approve a plan to eliminate the state's sales tax on grocery items for two years as inflation soars. The lawmakers are at work during a special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who asked them to provide more financial relief to Oklahomans.
Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
