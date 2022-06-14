VIDEO: Viewing the strawberry moon from Castle Craig in Meriden

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than a month, the trash you’re throwing away may no longer be staying in Connecticut. MIRA’s Hartford waste facility is set to close in July. For over 30 years, one-third of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. “Put it at the end […]
A popular Connecticut eatery was chosen as the spot that serves the best sandwich in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11. Eat This, Not That reported that the "Holy...
My grandmother loved Sergio Franchi, she was proud that he was a famous Italian-American entertainer that chose Connecticut as his home. Franchi purchased a 240-acre estate in Stonington, Connecticut in September 1979. I just saw today that if you have a dozen million dollars in your account, you could own it.
WOODSTOCK, Connecticut — The most expensive home for sale in Connecticut is an actual castle. The home in Woodstock is on the market for $60 million. It even comes with a moat, but no knights or damsels in distress that we know of. Point2, a real estate search firm...
CONNECTICUT, USA — A new trio of earthworms has been found in Connecticut, and an alert from the state Agricultural Experiment Station said they have the potential to damage our ecosystem. They're called jumping worms, and experts are calling them 'earthworms on steroids.'. "This is a serious matter that...
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — End Hunger Connecticut, a statewide anti-hunger organization dedicated to eliminating hunger and food insecurity across Connecticut, is expanding its CT Fresh SNAP match program this farmers’ market season. In an effort to expand access to affordable, healthy foods across the state, qualifying families can get...
New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change. Accused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Two teens killed in East Hartford home invasion attempt. Updated: 7 hours ago. Salem Valley Farms has advanced to the next round in the...
The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.
Residents in more than 70 municipalities across the state will receive a smaller tax bill than usual come July 1, as the statewide cap on motor vehicle taxes goes into effect. Under the new cap, which was approved as part of the state budget last month, lowered the amount each municipality can charge for taxes on motor vehicles.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - No, the moon isn’t going to be bright red like a strawberry. This name goes back to traditions of indigenous groups in the northeast, when strawberries and other fruit this time of year were ripe to pick. This is the second supermoon of the year....
Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
Two New Britain residents are among three people charged in a robbery spree earlier this year. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the robberies took place in various towns throughout the state between late February and March. The trio charged this week includes New Britain residents Efrain Deleon, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, as well as Seymour resident Steven Galarza.
NEW HAVEN , CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in New Haven are battling a fire at a scrap yard Friday afternoon. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene at Alderman-Dow Iron and Metal shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday. Smoke could be seen covering parts of the city...
New Britain’s widely attended July 4th “Great American Boom” fireworks display, celebrating Independence Day, is planned for the 2022 celebration. The 2022 Great American Boom fireworks event has been scheduled for Monday, July 4, 2022. The administration of Mayor Erin Stewart says that the 2022 fireworks will...
Every state has its problems, but in Connecticut, problems take steroids. In the Nutmeg State, we have to contend with cold weather, ridiculous taxes, a crumbling transportation infrastructure, entitled youth, and Land's End sweaters. If that isn't enough, we still have to battle national and international issues like COVID-19 and record gas prices, NOW THIS!!!
WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Bear sightings have been on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In Canton, a bear was euthanized after breaking into several homes. On Monday, a woman from Winsted found a bear inside her home. Shannon Davis says she came home and didn’t suspect anything...
The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
There’s still time to apply to be a lifeguard with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection this summer, but applicants only have until Monday. Two teens were shot and killed after forcing their way into a home in East Hartford, sources told Channel 3. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Comments / 0