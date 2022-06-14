ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

VIDEO: Viewing the strawberry moon from Castle Craig in Meriden

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Here are ways to save during the process of buying a home.

www.wfsb.com

WTNH

How a Hartford trash facility closing could impact your daily life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than a month, the trash you’re throwing away may no longer be staying in Connecticut. MIRA’s Hartford waste facility is set to close in July. For over 30 years, one-third of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. “Put it at the end […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford man celebrates family on Juneteenth

New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change. Accused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Two teens killed in East Hartford home invasion attempt. Updated: 7 hours ago. Salem Valley Farms has advanced to the next round in the...
i95 ROCK

My Poutine-Lust Was Fully Satisfied in Canton Recently

Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
Bristol Press

Two New Britain residents charged in robbery spree through multiple towns, including Southington

Two New Britain residents are among three people charged in a robbery spree earlier this year. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the robberies took place in various towns throughout the state between late February and March. The trio charged this week includes New Britain residents Efrain Deleon, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, as well as Seymour resident Steven Galarza.
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle scrap yard fire in Elm City

NEW HAVEN , CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in New Haven are battling a fire at a scrap yard Friday afternoon. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene at Alderman-Dow Iron and Metal shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday. Smoke could be seen covering parts of the city...
newbritainindependent.com

2022 New Britain 4th of July Fireworks, “Great American Boom,” Planned

New Britain’s widely attended July 4th “Great American Boom” fireworks display, celebrating Independence Day, is planned for the 2022 celebration. The 2022 Great American Boom fireworks event has been scheduled for Monday, July 4, 2022. The administration of Mayor Erin Stewart says that the 2022 fireworks will...
i95 ROCK

When You Think Connecticut Can’t Get Worse, Jumping Worms

Every state has its problems, but in Connecticut, problems take steroids. In the Nutmeg State, we have to contend with cold weather, ridiculous taxes, a crumbling transportation infrastructure, entitled youth, and Land's End sweaters. If that isn't enough, we still have to battle national and international issues like COVID-19 and record gas prices, NOW THIS!!!
Eyewitness News

Winsted woman comes home to find bear in house

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Bear sightings have been on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In Canton, a bear was euthanized after breaking into several homes. On Monday, a woman from Winsted found a bear inside her home. Shannon Davis says she came home and didn’t suspect anything...
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
Eyewitness News

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: June 17th

There’s still time to apply to be a lifeguard with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection this summer, but applicants only have until Monday. Two teens were shot and killed after forcing their way into a home in East Hartford, sources told Channel 3. Updated: 5 hours ago.
