Freshman Congresswoman Mary Miller has been hit with an ethics complaint just weeks before the state’s primary. According to the Washington Examiner, Decatur lawyer Jerrold Stocks sent a letter to House Ethics Committee leadership saying that Miller used House floor footage and House resources to hit her primary opponent Congressman Rodney Davis accusing him of being Republican in name only. Stocks wrote that in addition to being a possible ethics breach, she used House resources to “cartoonishly” try “to distort Congressman Davis’ record.”

3 DAYS AGO