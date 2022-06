Higher humidity today has led to a Heat Advisory for Sedgwick, Butler, Sumner, and Harvey Counties, along with most of east and northeast Kansas. Today’s advisory goes into effect at noon and runs at least to 8 this evening. Higher humidity could bump the heat index up as high as 105. You are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible. If you have vulnerable neighbors or relatives it is suggested that you check up on them.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO