200-plus townhomes heading to New London area of Bedford County

Current power outages of note include more than 2000 APCO customers in Christiansburg and several thousand more in the Roanoke Valley. (from APCO) The intense thunderstorms that rolled through Appalachian Power’s three-state service area late Friday afternoon left a little more than 130,000 customers without power. As the storm passed, teams of workers began to assess the damage and make repairs. Service is back on this morning for 62,000 customers and workers are focused on restoring service to the 68,000 customers who remain without power. Outages.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO