200-plus townhomes heading to New London area of Bedford County

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/City of Covington Release) - A storm with heavy lightning severely damaged the Public Works building in Covington late Thursday or early Friday. Around midnight Thursday night, city officials believe, lightning hit the fence of the Public Works lot and traveled through the ground, striking an unused underground gasoline storage tank, according to the city. This came from what the city calls “an unpredicted storm system that moved through the area with extreme wind, rain, thunder, and lighting.”
Comments / 2