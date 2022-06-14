ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Valley food bank donating to Greenwood flooding victims

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
The River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith is donating 85 pre-packed, emergency food boxers to those affected by flooding in Greenwood, Arkansas.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday the boxes will be donated to members from the Greenwood United Methodist Church. Greenwood church members will work with the City of Greenwood to distribute the food to families impacted by the recent flooding in the area, according to a news release from the food bank.

Heavy rains Thursday and Friday caused damage to the infrastructure, water system and about 50 or more homes in Greenwood, according to reports.

Justin Bates, River Valley Regional Food Bank spokesman said representatives from Greenwood UMC will arrive at the food bank, 1617 S. Zero Street Wednesday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
