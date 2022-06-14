ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

American Legion Post hosts Flag Day ceremony in Fort Smith

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
With a drop of the tattered cloth and a salute, flags were retired Tuesday at the American Legion Post 31 in Fort Smith.

On Flag Day, members talked about the meaning of Old Glory, and reverently disposed of old flags in a fire pit on a scorching hot mid-June afternoon.

"It is our blanket of freedom," said Keith Greene, Post member who spoke at the ceremony Tuesday. "The flag of the United States not only symbolizes what our country is but more importantly what it could be."

Flags flew in a steady wind Tuesday at the Fort Smith Post 31 at 4901 Midland Blvd. and at other businesses such as the Dairy Freeze Drive In nearby at 5201 Midland.

The flag stands for overcoming adversity, Greene said.

"Contentious politics, racial strife and a global pandemic have brought enormous challenges to the Land of the Free," Greene said.

"We need only to look at the flag of the United States to remember America is up to the task. When tested America will always pass," Greene said.

After Greene spoke, members lined up with flags dropped into the fire pit, each person saluting as the old flags went up in black smoke.

