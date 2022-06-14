ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County officials debate budget: 'ARPA money goes away, chickens come home to roost'

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Minnehaha County has $6.5 million in federal ARPA funds, but is in a bind with where to put the one-time dollars without leaving the county dry in the next few years.

"While ARPA money [is allowed for varied uses], it goes away and then all these chickens are going to come home to roost," said commissioner Jean Bender at a budget hearing Tuesday. "It's very concerning."

The auditor's office presented the commission with a 2023 budget proposal on Tuesday. The proposal includes a total of $79 million in general funds and projects a revenue increase of $1.7 million, a 2.4% jump from 2022.

Property tax growth rose county revenue projections, amounting to around $52.3 million in the 2023 budget.

County prioritizes salary increases, while weighing 12% staff turnover rate

Commissioners unanimously passed a 7% salary increase for county employees last year. In 2023, according to the budget proposal, the forecasted salary rate increase is 5%.

Ben Kyte, county auditor, said the county-wide salary bumps are the main driver of a $5.3 million expense increase from 2022 (7.2% increase), offset by lower operating expenses.

That means the county is left with a deficit to fund of $5.9 million, finance and budget officer Susan Beaman said. Cash applied, or money not spent by the county in the year prior, could help fill in that gap.

But with an annual turnover rate of 12% to 13%, the county is adamant on staying competitive with salaries and staff retention and including that investment in the budget.

The commission had a four-hour long meeting and ended with pushing discussion to Thursday to figure out how to best use ARPA funds, which run out in two years, and whether they'll fund budget requests for 18 new positions across county departments.

They're hoping to avoid using ARPA money for ongoing expenses so the county doesn't have to make up that money once it runs out.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Minnehaha County officials debate budget: 'ARPA money goes away, chickens come home to roost'

