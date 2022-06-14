ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State lands another 2022 recruit in reclassified defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TR8b_0gAlbjd600

One day after Florida State announced the addition of incoming freshman offensive lineman Antavious Woody , the Seminoles landed another member of the 2022 recruiting class.

That recruit, three-star defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase, announced his verbal commitment Tuesday after taking an official visit to FSU over the weekend.

Because he recently reclassified from the 2023 class, Tifase anticipates he will take an academic redshirt this season. The Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep product is expected to join the team before preseason camp.

FSU 2022 recruiting class: Florida State officially announces addition of 2022 offensive lineman Antavious Woody

More FSU football recruiting: Florida State earns verbal commitment from unranked 2023 defensive back Quindarrius Jones

Florida State football most important player countdown: Freshman defensive back Sam McCall, No. 36

The Seminoles heavily pursued Tifase after offering him a scholarship on April 27. Arkansas and Virginia Tech – the other schools that hosted Tifase for an official visit – were thought to be FSU's biggest threats to land him. UConn also received his consideration.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Tifase will be the third defensive tackle signee for the Seminoles this cycle, joining the early-enrolled Daniel Lyons and Bishop Thomas. 247Sports pegs Tifase (No. 74 DL, No. 678 overall) below Lyons (No. 61 DL, No. 464 overall) and Thomas (No. 65 DL, No. 483 overall) in its 2022 player rankings.

FSU seems to have officially completed its 2022 class after adding Woody and Tifase this week. The 18-player haul ranks No. 17 (Rivals), No. 19 (On3), No. 27 (247Sports) nationally on the three major recruiting services.

Quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins, wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., offensive tackle Luke Burgess and University of Oregon transfer defensive back Daymon David also took official visits to Tallahassee last weekend.

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @ CarterKarels.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State lands another 2022 recruit in reclassified defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Arkansas State
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Baseball Coaching Search: Who should replace Mike Martin Jr.?

On Friday, news broke that the Florida State Seminoles athletic department was parting way with head baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. (“Meat”), who accumulated a 77–54 record with the Seminoles while failing to take the team out of the regional stage in two postseason appearances. With Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

NightHawks Host First Football Camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - To the Rose City, it was a busy week for Thomasville’s newest college football team. Thomas University will play their first football season in 2023, a program designed to help veterans transition from military to civilian life, and one way to get that message out is to host camps.
THOMASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida State Football#Fsu Football#University Of Oregon#American Football#College Football#Quindarrius Jones#Seminoles
floridapolitics.com

Top IT official: Low pay, ‘remote’ location turns talent away from state jobs

'My job would be a lot easier in Tampa,' Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant said. Florida’s top IT officer says getting talented senior level IT staff to work for the state of Florida is an uphill battle, and he named low wages as well as living in Tallahassee, the state capital that is hundreds of miles away from the state’s major metro areas, among the top reasons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspected hate group known to have trained in Tallahassee made national headlines over the weekend. Authorities say Patriot Front was planning to spark a riot at a Pride parade in Idaho Saturday. Thirty members of the group were in the back of a U-Haul when a concerned citizen called 911, leading to the mass arrest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

CCHS graduate becomes a dentist by defying the odds

MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
WCTV

Elder Care Services holding fan giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elder Care Services is taking fan donations and looking to give them back to seniors in need as temperatures start heating up for the summer. Jocelyne Fliger, CEO/President Elder Care Services said they serve seniors who are on a fixed income “age in the comfort of their home.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee's model railroad show and sale is on track for June 25-26

The Tallahassee area’s model railroad fans will again have two full days devoted to their hobby later this month. We got a preview of the event from Big Bend Model Railroad Association President and Show Manager Andy Zimmerman. He said the show is getting closer, literally like an approaching real-life freight train.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven schools in Leon County will begin the 2022-23 school year with new principals in place, the school district announced Monday. Apalachee Elementary School will have a new principal, Dr. Pam Hightower, who has an extensive career in elementary education and previously served as the principal at Bond Elementary. Mr. Ben Threadgill will be the next principal of J. Michael Conley Elementary School.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy