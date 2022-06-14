Watertown police arrest Sioux Falls man after traffic stop uncovers 9.5 ounces of meth

The Watertown Police Department took 9.5 ounces of methamphetamine off the streets during a Sunday night traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle was conducted during the stop that revealed the meth and evidence of its distribution, according to a news release from the police department. Marijuana and $3,046 were also seized from the vehicle, according to police.

Eric Virrueta, 30, of Sioux Falls was the driver of the vehicle and was uncooperative and make threats to officers during the arrest, according to the release.

Virrueta is charged with distributing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, threatening a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and failing to maintain financial responsibility.

He was on parole, according to police, and is now being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

The traffic stop was at 9:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.