ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown police arrest Sioux Falls man after traffic stop uncovers 9.5 ounces of meth

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmftZ_0gAlbhre00

The Watertown Police Department took 9.5 ounces of methamphetamine off the streets during a Sunday night traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle was conducted during the stop that revealed the meth and evidence of its distribution, according to a news release from the police department. Marijuana and $3,046 were also seized from the vehicle, according to police.

Eric Virrueta, 30, of Sioux Falls was the driver of the vehicle and was uncooperative and make threats to officers during the arrest, according to the release.

Virrueta is charged with distributing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, threatening a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and failing to maintain financial responsibility.

He was on parole, according to police, and is now being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

The traffic stop was at 9:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Comments / 2

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested suspect in June 6 shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after the June 6 shooting and the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported that the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for firing shots in central Sioux Falls. Reports indicate the two victims, a 13 and 18-year-old, were walking down w. 18th street around 11:45 p.m. when two men walked past them. A home video surveillance camera captured what looked like an exchange of words between the two parties. The suspect and the person with him continued walking and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victims.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Charges pending in rollover crash near 41st and I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against the driver of a pickup involved in a single-vehicle crash who’s accused of then stealing a vehicle from someone who stopped to help. The Sioux Falls Police Department says an officer tried to pull over a pickup near Kiwanis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two businesses fail alcohol compliance checks conducted by Watertown PD, Codington Co. Sheriff’s Department

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another round of alcohol compliance checks were conducted by Watertown police and the Codington County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday. Eleven businesses were checked, with nine passing They were:. –Cowboy 1 Liquor Store (Watertown) –Midtown Smoke Shop and Casino (Watertown) –81 Liquors (Watertown) –Sidetrack Lounge (Florence) –212 One Stop...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Codington County, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Codington County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office announced a wanted man. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and six counts of misuse of a phone. Burgess is 6′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs, in his mug shot he has a brown beard and long brown hair.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 8 cars vandalized in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after eight cars’ windows were smashed. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said there are no knowns suspects involved in the serial vandalism that took place on Wednesday, June 15 in central Sioux Falls. Reports show that the cars were rummaged through after they were broken into, and there was one report of a missing purse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested after pursuit

INWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces multiple charges after he attempted to elude a Lyon County deputy about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The arrest of Brian Anthony Ebright stemmed from a deputy attempting to talk to him at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area northwest of Inwood, where Ebright was staying, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Increased reports of road rage incidents in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported an increase in road rage incidents in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported a road rage incident that occurred in northwest Sioux Falls on Tuesday around 1 p.m. A driver wanted to go down a street but a few cars were blocking the road. The cars were honking at each other and gestures were exchanged, and until one driver in a red SUV brandished a gun, prompting the other motorists to drive away. No shots were fired.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Methamphetamine
nwestiowa.com

Sibley driver arrested for OWI in Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 12, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corey David Nasers stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche for an equipment violation on 170th Street west of First Avenue in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for intox at motel

SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Patrice Leslie Rocha stemmed from a report of a disturbance at the Sheldon Motel, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said Rocha was arguing...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two face drug charges after robbery report

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents face drug-related charges and more following their arrests about 3:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 48-year-old Christine Marie Cool and 24-year-old Alexander Markus Cool stemmed from a report from Metro Communications Agency...
LARCHWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kscj.com

NORTHSIDE ROLLOVER RESULTS IN ARREST OF SIOUX FALLS MAN

A SIOUX FALLS MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING A STOLEN TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE TUESDAY MORNING. POLICE SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SUSPECTS HAPPENED AROUND 9:20 A.M.:. CRASH1 OC………NOT LOCATED. :27. 23-YEAR-OLD TREJIN FAST HORSE IS...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Drug complaint leads to arrests of three

ORANGE CITY—Three Orange City residents were arrested about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 26-year-old Farrah Lynne La Flamme, 27-year-old Keegan Davis Robinson and 42-year-old Daryl Lewis Dailey Jr. stemmed from a complaint from someone reporting they found illegal drugs belonging to La Flamme, who was at the Hampton Inn in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Escaped Yankton inmate back in custody

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a state prison inmate who was placed on escape status earlier this month is back in custody. Officials said inmate Randall Heffner turned himself into the Minnehaha County Jail on June 15. Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work-release Jobsite in Yankton on June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center. Heffner is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County.
YANKTON, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman attacked by four pit bulls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found in river not suspicious, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews in Sioux Falls recovered a body from the Big Sioux River Tuesday morning. The Sioux Falls Police Department says they haven’t identified the body of a man who was found in the water near Fawick Park. Officials say the death doesn’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a crash northwest of Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the area of 306th Street and 437th Avenue. Both cars ended up in the ditch and received heavy damage. Officials say...
YANKTON, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

301
Followers
998
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy