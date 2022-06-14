ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Assistant Chief Erick Gerritson promoted to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue chief

By Daphne Lemke, Fond du Lac Reporter
 2 days ago

FOND DU LAC - After an almost two-month process, Erick Gerritson has been selected as the new Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue chief, according to a news release from City Attorney Deb Hoffman.

The Police & Fire Commission chose Gerritson as a finalist out of nine candidates that had applied from throughout the United States and Canada.

His final interview was Tuesday, and the commission made its decision with the help of fire chiefs of Oshkosh, West Bend and Sheboygan who sat in on the interview, as well as results from two public surveys.

Gerritson was previously assistant chief of operations and has been serving as interim fire chief since April.

Peter O'Leary retired this spring after 13 years as fire chief and 30 prior years in fire service.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Assistant Chief Erick Gerritson promoted to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue chief

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

