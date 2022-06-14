Major League Soccer to Stream Exclusively on Apple TV

If you’re a fan of Major League Soccer (MLS), you’re going to want to snag an Apple TV subscription, as the company announced on Tuesday that they will offer streams for every MLS match from the beginning of 2023, to 2032, exclusively on the Apple TV app. Even better, if you’re a full-season ticket holder, you’ll also get access to the new streaming service at no extra cost.

“This is going to be a natural evolution for our fans as they continue to migrate over to get the content that they want, and very importantly, we’ll have the ability to give them more content that they’ve ever been able to receive before because of the nature of the different services that are sitting on Apple TV,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said to Sports Illustrated.

According to Apple’s press release, “the service will provide fans a new weekly live match whip-around show, so they never miss an exciting goal or save, and game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.”

Sports Business Journal reports that Apple is paying a minimum of $250 million per year to the MLS for the games. And the MLS partnership is just part of the burgeoning live sports on the service, though it is a massive leap from Apple’s by comparison small collaboration with Major League Baseball to broadcast games on Fridays.

If you are confused about how you can access Apple TV for MLS, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered:

How can I watch Apple TV?

The Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and Comcast Xfinity. Fans can also watch on tv.apple.com.

Will Apple TV announce the MLS and League Cup matches in different languages?

Yes! Announcers will be sharing all information in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

How much is the service, and when can I sign up?

MLS or Apple haven’t specified when you can sign up for the service or how much it will cost, but it will be announced in “the coming months.”

Can I watch MLS if I don’t have Apple TV?

Although Apple is the exclusive online streaming home of MLS, cable channels like FOX and ESPN will still offer the live experience.