Clemson, SC

Clemson football recruiting keeps rolling - TE Markus Dixon is seventh commit in June

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 2 days ago

The flurry of June commitments continued Tuesday at Clemson with three-star tight end Markus Dixon announcing via Twitter he will play for the Tigers.

He's the seventh player to commit to the Tigers this month and third in the past four days. He chose Clemson over finalists Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Cincinnati and Rutgers. Clemson now has 11 commitments for the 2023 class and ranks eighth in the 247Sports Composite teams rankings, and first in the ACC.

Dixon is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect who plays at Archbishop Wood in Warminster, Pennsylvania. He's ranked No. 475 overall and 26th at his position. He took an official visit to Clemson on June 3 and left campus with an offer. It was his only official visit and first visit of any kind since he went to Rutgers in January.

"I think Clemson speaks for itself," Dixon told Rivals.com on Monday. "A powerhouse program. They do what they've got to do on and off the field. Always in the top-25, maybe even the top-four almost every year. I think coach (Dabo) Swinney and (tight ends) coach (Kyle) Richardson did a great job of just keeping everything factual down there on my visit, showing me nothing but the statistics about the school and how much they utilize their tight ends. Their message was that I would excel there."

Tigers having a huge June in recruiting: Clemson football recruiting adds a four-star Texas wide receiver to current class

Clemson goes into D.C. for DE: What to know about David Ojiegbe, Clemson's first 2023 defensive commitment

Clemson picked up a commitment last week from Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry (ranked No. 401 and 21st). The initial plan was to add two tight ends from the five offers made to the position for 2023. Texan Reid Mikeska (No. 524 and 29th) committed to Clemson in April before decommitting less than a month later when he received an Oklahoma offer.

The Tigers have offered Jelani Thurman, a Georgia tight end ranked No. 133 overall and ninth at his position. He revealed his top-eight schools last month with Clemson joining Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi, Miami and Michigan State.

The  only other tight end the Tigers have offered, according to 247Sports, is Duce Robinson, an Arizona prospect ranked No. 1 at the position and 17th overall. He's been quiet as far as his favored schools.

Tigers newest five-star QB commit: Christopher Vizzina, nation's No. 7-ranked quarterback from Alabama, commits to Clemson

Dorman star wanted by the Tigers: Dorman lineman Markee Anderson 1 of only 2 in-state recruits with Clemson and USC offers

Top Clemson recruits of all-time: The 21 highest-ranked signees in Clemson football history and how their careers turned out

The Tigers could keep up their recruiting momentum Wednesday with the program among finalists for a pair of players scheduled to announce their college choices. Defensive lineman Vic Burley (40th overall and fourth at his position) is a Georgia prospect with a final four of Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan.

Safety Jalon Kilgore (No. 422 and 42nd) is a Georgia recruit with a final five of the Tigers, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee Tech.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football recruiting keeps rolling - TE Markus Dixon is seventh commit in June

