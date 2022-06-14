Pocono police investigate trailer theft at Chick-fil-A

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Chick-fil-A in the Poconos are pleading for the public’s help in finding the trailer that was stolen over the weekend.

The trailer was stolen from the chick-fil-a in Bartonsville around midnight Sunday. The owner says there was up to $20,000 worth of supplies inside and that she is heartbroken over the theft.

Caught on video a trailer carrying at least $20,000 worth of Chick-fil-A restaurant supplies was stolen on Sunday around midnight.

Owner Amanda Morris tells Eyewitness News she realized the theft Monday morning and was shocked.

“It’s an F250 extended cab, it’s white, it had two gentlemen in it. They pulled up, cut out locks off our trailer, hooked up to their truck, and drove away with our trailer,” stated Amanda Morris, owner, of the Chick-fil-A in Bartonsville.

Morris says she immediately got the video from the cameras and filed a police report.

Pointing to where the trailer was parked before it was taken – she explains how she’s worked for the fast-food chain for 15 years and now owns this location with her husband.

Their goal is to spread the word and hopefully find who stole the trailer.

“I mean that’s a huge hit. That’s you know raises and different things of benefits for our team that unfortunately, we won’t be able to do to replace all of that,” explained Morris.

Sal Gallo visited the fast-food chain Tuesday and says the crime hits close to home.

“It’s devastating and people don’t understand. I had a construction trailer full of tools stolen off a job site years ago and it’s just you know, you come in that day and go ‘what do we do now?’” said Gallo.

Despite the loss of supplies, Morris says she’s just happy no one got hurt.

“There were some team members working that said ‘I wish I had known, I would’ve run out, I would’ve stopped them’ and honestly, I mean if something would have happened to my team, that would’ve been worse,” stated Morris.

Stroud Area Regional Police is investigating the theft. Morris says they’re also offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

