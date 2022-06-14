Copper, glass club offers many art options

The Copper and Glass Club offers classes on glass fusion, also known as “warm glass,” as well as copper and enameling arts.

Club members will teach and guide newcomers to create their own unique jewelry, ornaments, wall art, plates, vases, night lights, wind chimes and more.

The club is located in the Beardsley center and is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Call 623-544-6532 or contact the club president, Patti Burleson, at 815-605-5565 or pburleson0in7@gmail.com.