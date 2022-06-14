ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why Almeta Cooper and Moms Clean Air Force Are Encouraging Parents to Fight Climate Change (Exclusive)

GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“There is a human connection between climate change and health,” says Almeta Cooper, J.D., “and most people, not even physicians, automatically make that connection. “. Recognizing that connection is one of the things that inspired Cooper to join Moms Clean Air Force as the National Manager for Health Equity in early...

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Shift from fighting for reproductive rights to fighting for reproductive justice

Although feminist movements include the fight for reproductive rights, they tend to forget to center on justice. Historically, the protection of women’s reproductive rights has not been a priority for governments; however, the drive and the act of attacking and dismantling a women’s bodily autonomy and dignity has been and continues to be. In the U.S., the Second Great Awakening, a period in the late 1800s that was marked with religious zeal, played an instrumental role in the anti-abortion movement.
ADVOCACY
GreenMatters

9 Gun Control Organizations to Donate To, Volunteer For, and More

Gun violence is a serious issue that plagues communities nationwide, and it's time we put an end to it. Whether you're looking to donate, educate yourself on the matter, advocate for gun reform, or protest against the latest mass shootings such as Uvalde, there are so many gun control organizations you can get involved with. If you're interested, read about a few of our favorites, below.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

More Young People Identify as Transgender Than Ever Before, Study Shows

More young people than ever now identify as transgender, a new study from UCLA shows. The study—which analyzed government health surveys from 2017 to 2020—revealed that 1.4 percent of children 13 to 17 and 1.3 percent of those 18 to 24 identify as transgender, while only 0.5 percent of all adults do. Also, it estimated that 43 percent of the 1.6 million people in the U.S. who identify as transgender are young adults or teenagers. Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Hospital Minnesota, told The New York Times that teens may feel more open to explore their identities amid changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community. “We as a culture just need to lean into the fact that there is gender diversity among us,” Geopferd said. “And that it doesn’t mean that we need to treat it medically in all cases, but it does mean that we as a society need to make space for that.”
SOCIETY
Center for Public Integrity

When pregnancy loss becomes a crime

With the U.S. Supreme Court likely to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months, reproductive rights will be determined by individual states, and the scope goes beyond abortion. For more than a decade, some states have sharply increased criminal investigations of pregnancy loss, including miscarriages, stillbirths and self-induced abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Cdc#The Moms#Green Matters#Moms Clean Air Force
NBC News

Biden signs executive order to fight anti-LGBTQ state bills

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at combating a historic number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the country. The order will direct federal health and education agencies to expand access to gender affirming care and advance LGBTQ-inclusive learning environments at American schools. It will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aabha Gopan

Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report, there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old. Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
GreenMatters

AirWatch Is St. Louis’ New Solution to Tracking Air Pollution

As we know, air pollution disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities. And although it's up to government officials, as well as business leaders, to protect these neighborhoods, Missouri Foundation for Health, Anthropocene Institute, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have provided funding for a site called AirWatch, that will help St. Louis communities track air quality, to keep themselves safe.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
GreenMatters

Visit a Turtle Sanctuary, Clean up the Beach, or Shell Out Donations for World Turtle Day

May 23 is an incredibly important holiday in the world of conservation — it's none other than World Turtle Day! And while you may not encounter turtles IRL on a regular basis, it's important to celebrate the beloved reptile in any way we possibly can. So if you're looking for ways to celebrate, visit a sanctuary, sign up for a beach cleanup, or donate to a turtle conservation organization.
PETS
GreenMatters

The EPA Has Lowered the “Healthy” Levels of Forever Chemicals in Drinking Water

The known health effects of PFAS are concerning — forever chemicals, which are found in anything from beauty products to kitchenware, remain in your system for years. They've been linked to cancer among other health issues, and unfortunately, the EPA recently announced that the healthy limit of forever chemicals is lower than we thought: even the smallest amount can affect us.
HEALTH
GreenMatters

These Sustainable Refill Stores Will Make Going Zero Waste Seem Like a Total Breeze

Widely credited as the first influencer to popularize the zero waste movement, Bea Johnson started chronicling her experiences with transforming the home she shares with her husband and children into a plastic-free and environmentally-friendly one in the 2000s. The 2000s and 2010s saw the unprecedented rise of the zero waste movement — with a vast range of small businesses and blue-chip brands transforming their stores to align with its basic principles.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Here Are 5 Major Causes of Water Pollution

There are so many different kinds of pollution that can take place because of all kinds of circumstances. Water pollution is especially dangerous because of how necessary clean water is to people, animals, and plants every day. Unfortunately, there are a number of factors that can contaminate water that we all should be aware of.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy