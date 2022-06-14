ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Singers choir performs patriotic concert

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
In celebration of America’s 246th birthday, the Sounds of the Southwest Singers community choir will perform their patriotic themed “Faith & Freedom” concert 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive.

This event is free and tax-deductible donations are welcome.

The group will perform a patriotic repertoire highlighting crowd favorites with several opportunities for audience participation.

The Sounds of the Southwest Singers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with more than 100 volunteer voices. This year marks their twelfth singing together.

Visit soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com for upcoming concert information or email ssws@soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com. They are also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

