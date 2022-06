Hundreds of Ukrainian children and their families have been made homeless after being granted sanctuary in the UK, new figures reveal.Ministers have been accused of presiding over “broken” refugee schemes for Ukrainian nationals after it emerged that 660 households who have come to Britain via these routes have been forced to register as homeless.The data, published by the Department for Levelling up, Communities and Housing on Thursday, reveals that of the homeless households, 480 were families with at least one child, while 180 were single households.In total, 51,800 people so far have arrived under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which...

HOMELESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO