Authorities have located Bam Margera after the Jackass star was reported missing from a rehab facility. He was found at a Delray Beach, Florida hotel on Wednesday. According to sources from TMZ, local police and a crisis intervention team took the TV personality back to the rehab facility. However, Bam, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, reportedly did not resist. The rehab facility’s manager added that a judge forced the 42-year-old’s stint at the facility. As a result, police went looking for him when he went missing.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO