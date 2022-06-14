ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

 2 days ago

15-year-old arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death 02:47

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month.

The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.

According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.

Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest . She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed.

Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped.

