NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It feels like every day, someone else spots a bear in the Piedmont Triad. Wednesday was the latest sighting. A woman in High Point spotted a black bear in her neighborhood off Skeet Club Road, backing up to Highway 311. It's possible this bear could be the same one seen just 1.5 miles away last week, on the High Point/Kernersville border.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO