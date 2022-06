YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner just releasing the name of a woman who was killed sadly on her 47th birthday. The Coroner says Jennifer Timmons was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was hit by a Nissan Versa, that according to highway patrol ran a stop sign Wednesday at the intersection of at Old Limestone Road and Meadow Road.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO