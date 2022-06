While the average price per gallon of fuel rose in the state and across the country, some of the counties in our area actually leveled off a little over the past week. In fact, Manitowoc County saw no change from this time last week, remaining at $4.86 according to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, and Sheboygan County saw a three-cent decline to $4.81.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO