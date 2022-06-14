5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are 15 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. A 25-bed critical access hospital in Denver is seeking a chief nursing officer. 2. Ascension, based in...
Hospitals will lose at least $3 billion in 2022 if a Medicare payment cut goes into effect July 1 as scheduled, the American Hospital Association said in a June 14 letter to congressional leaders. Hospitals already saw a 1 percent cut take effect April 1. The cut is scheduled to...
Six hospitals and health systems that have opened specialty cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since April:. 1. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, the integrated health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is beginning construction on the first center in the world to offer upright proton beam cancer therapy, it said in an email to Becker's on May 17.
A tracking tool installed on some hospital websites has been gathering patients' protected health information and sharing it with Facebook, The Markup reported June 16. A report analyzed 100 of the top hospital sites and found that 33 had installed a tracker called Meta Pixel, which sends Facebook patients' data when people schedule appointments, which could include IP addresses, physicians' names and search terms used to find the physician.
Despite headlines about the slowing of hiring in the tech industry, technology positions remain in demand at many healthcare companies and hospital systems. "The job market at technology companies and for people with high-tech skills is on fire and staying that way — at least for now," The New York Times reported June 14.
The pandemic made a long-simmering problem in hospitals impossible to ignore: We desperately depend on nurses to deliver quality health care, but the American health system does not properly value the work that they do — in the most literal sense. Most US hospitals run under a fee-for-service system:...
According to data from Kaufman Hall, hospitals and health systems were spending 21% more on supplies, 37% more on drugs and 19% more on staff on a per-patient basis at the end of 2021 compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. How are healthcare providers responding in the face of persistent workforce, supply-chain and other economic concerns? Many are investing in new technology and digital tools to save costs while at the same time improving care outcomes, coordination and the overall patient and clinician experience. In an effort to stay nimble and resilient, supply-chain and logistics experts are seeking out new sources and novel partnerships to equip hospitals with vital drugs, medical devices and other materials. Many consumer and provider advocates alike are also pushing for greater transparency around costs and pricing to help. In this webinar, panelists will share lessons learned since the onset of COVID and offer a blueprint for innovation in the face of future operational challenges for rural, suburban and urban centers alike.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering up to $650 million for innovative tech solutions to improve the healthcare of veterans and the country as a whole. The money will be used to design, develop and test health tech solutions — such as wearables, big data, 3-D printing, telehealth and artificial intelligence and machine learning — in the real-world care setting of the VA before they're scaled into clinical production. The VA provides healthcare to nearly 9 million veterans per year.
Designing hospitals that promote well-being of employees can help address workforce challenges such as burnout and turnover among staff, Harvard Business Review reported June 14. Here are three lessons about how employers can support staff through hospital design, according to Joan Saba, managing partner at NBBJ, an architecture and design...
The American Hospital Association wrote a letter to CMS June 10 urging the agency not to reduce Medicare payments for skilled nursing facilities in 2023. "The timing of this proposed net decrease in payments could not be worse, given the well-documented impact of the COVID-19 public emergency (PHE) on the SNF and nursing home field," the letter read.
Moving care outside the hospital and into patients' homes can have a powerful impact on reducing health disparities. But first, providers must overcome regulatory barriers. During a featured session at Becker's Hospital Review's Shift to Digital Virtual Event sponsored by Moving Health Home, an alliance advocating for regulatory policies that recognizes the home as a site of care, healthcare leaders discussed barriers to and reasons for implementing home-based care models. Panelists were:
Median provider compensation climbed 3.7 percent from 2020 to 2021, compared with a minor 0.1 percent jump from 2019 to 2020, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association. Additionally, median work relative value unit production, a measure of provider productivity, increased by 18.3 percent from 2020...
Americans aged 50 and older are feeling the pressure of healthcare costs, with 4 in 10 concerned about their ability to pay for care and others forgoing treatment altogether, skipping prescriptions or cutting back on daily living expenses to afford healthcare. The findings come from a survey of 6,663 U.S....
Pfizer-BioNTech will stop adding patients to its Paxlovid phase 2/3 trial after failing to prove the antiviral treatment reduced the relative risk of contracting COVID-19. The drugmaker could not produce statistically significant data on whether the nation's most prescribed COVID-19 treatment was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalizations and deaths, according to a June 14 news release.
A conversation about digital health, disparities and COVID-19. Tony Ambrozie serves as the senior vice president and chief digital officer of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida. Mr. Ambrozie will serve on the panel "What Healthcare Needs Most From Digital Tech in the Next Decade" at Becker's 7th Annual Health...
Bank of America is committing $40 million to boost health care in underserved communities, including those with a large number of Black people, who for decades have little access to wellness support. The bank reports an increase of just one primary care physician for every 10,000 people means fewer hospital...
The U.S. is running dry on more than 100 treatments, including cardiovascular, antibiotic and anti-infective drugs, according to the FDA. The agency's report on current and resolved drug shortages, which is updated daily, lists 118 drugs currently in shortage as of June 15. It's a small uptick from Jan. 11, which listed 114 drugs on backlog, and November 2021, which listed 112.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert June 14, after receiving reports that hospitals are failing to inform patients about charity care options. State law requires all hospitals to provide medical care for free, or at a reduced cost, if a qualifying patient cannot afford to pay for that medical treatment. Hospitals are required to provide written notice to patients about the availability of charity care.
Atlanta-based Piedmont has launched Epic's EHR system at five of its newest hospitals. Bartow, Ga.-based Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside South Campus; Piedmont Macon (Ga.) Medical Center; and Piedmont Macon (Ga.) North Hospital went live with the Epic EHR system after nine months of preparation and training, according to a June 13 press release. The hospitals joined the Piedmont system on Aug. 1.
Nearly four dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year as a record number of chiefs across all industries have resigned, according to a June 15 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first five months of this year, 668 CEOs left their posts, the highest total since the...
