In case you need a reminder of the Democratic Party’s priorities when it comes to gun control, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is happy to offer one. Earlier this month, an argument between three men turned into a shootout. Gregory Jackson was shot and killed by Micah Towns after Jackson had opened fire. The third man, Rashaan Vereen, was arrested, as officers believe he picked up Jackson’s gun after he had been killed and handed it to another man who fled the scene. A fourth man, Quran Garner, was arrested after firing into a crowd near the fight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO