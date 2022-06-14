Giles returns home to inspire a younger generation

Cute House with Amazing Yard - Property Id: 918206. This home was built in the 40's so it's a little older but she was built with so much character and built to last. The yard alone is massive with a privacy fence enclosing it. The house is right in the edge of High Point, less than 5 minutes from the new food hall and baseball field. Only 20 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem. It comes equipped with a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Truly a must see and won't be on the market for long.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO