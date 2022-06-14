ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Giles returns home to inspire a younger generation

By John Johnson
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem native, Harry Giles, returned to...

www.wxii12.com

WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Brunchin’ while Black: Women of color find their brunch tribe in Winston-Salem

Featured photo: Tasia Wilson, the organizer of the Brown Skin Brunchin’ at Sweet Potatoes in Winston Salem on June 11, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) Tasia Wilson wears a maxi dress of white-and-green paisley that brushes up against her ankles, her feet sit secured in strappy sandals with clear bands. Her hair hangs comfortably in loose locs just past her shoulders and her dark brown eyes match her caramel-colored, tortoiseshell glasses. She’s dressed up, but not too much. It’s the perfect fit for brunch.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Fight breaks out at North Carolina racetrack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at the races on Saturday got a little intense when a fight broke out during the chain race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. A fan captured video of the scuffle that disrupted the final race of the night. Some cars got tangled up in Turn 1 and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Protest organized around Winston-Salem Drag Queen Storytime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ADrag Queen Storytime is one of many events planned in Winston-Salem for Pride Month. But it's getting a lot more attention because of a protest planned around it. Drag Queen Anna Yacht is set to read books to kids at Bookmarks on Saturday, June 18. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Police Department K-9 Maggie dies at the age of 8

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Maggie, a retired Winston-Salem Police Department K-9, died at the age of 8 on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook page. The German Sheppard began working with Winston-Salem police in April 2015, partnering with Detective Watson. During Maggie’s six years of service to the City of Winston-Salem, she was personally responsible […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Security guard shot at fish arcade in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.
FOX8 News

Greensboro prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people are finding special ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year. June 19, 1865, marks the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. To celebrate this federal holiday, there are many events happening in and around the Piedmont Triad. Glenn Perkins, the curator of community history at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Fitch signs with Greensboro College

DANBURY – At an early age, North Stokes’ Carson Fitch had aspirations of playing college basketball. Last month, the senior signed his national letter-of-intent to play at Greensboro College after considering multiple schools. “I’m very excited and ready to work hard,” said Fitch. “I’m excited to see what...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

5517 Old Thomasville Rd

Cute House with Amazing Yard - Property Id: 918206. This home was built in the 40's so it's a little older but she was built with so much character and built to last. The yard alone is massive with a privacy fence enclosing it. The house is right in the edge of High Point, less than 5 minutes from the new food hall and baseball field. Only 20 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem. It comes equipped with a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Truly a must see and won't be on the market for long.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem rec centers opening as cooling centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Recreation centers are being used as cooling centers to help people stay cool. Winston-Salem is opening up its recreation centers as a cooling center to help people get out of the heat. The Anderson Rec Center on Reynolds Park Road has been without power on Tuesday...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Large black bear' reported in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another bear sighting was reported in the Triad on Tuesday. This time, in Burlington. Burlington police said a "large black bear" was seen in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive. "NC Wildlife has been contacted and they advised to stay away from the...
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man found with 'unknown injury' in Greensboro dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person found injured in Greensboro has died, police said Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a "down subject." That's where officers found 21-year-old Sherrod Ferebee with "unknown injury."
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Black Suit Initiative turns young men into right-now leaders

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A non-profit has become a safe space and sense of brotherhood for young men in Greensboro. The Black Suit Initiative was founded in 2016 when crime was on the rise. As the trend of gun violence continues today, BSI is molding young leaders that they hope...
GREENSBORO, NC

