Washington, DC

Study estimates number of transgender youth has doubled since 2017

By Jeremiah Poff, Education Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the Williams Institute at UCLA Law estimates that the number of teenagers identifying as transgender is now twice the amount the institute estimated in 2017. The study estimates the number of trans teenagers is around 300,000, double the 2017 estimate of 150,000, even as the study's estimate...

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

That's probably because they're being made that way starting very, very young by delusional Liberal parents and other influencers like teachers and schools.

The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

More Young People Identify as Transgender Than Ever Before, Study Shows

More young people than ever now identify as transgender, a new study from UCLA shows. The study—which analyzed government health surveys from 2017 to 2020—revealed that 1.4 percent of children 13 to 17 and 1.3 percent of those 18 to 24 identify as transgender, while only 0.5 percent of all adults do. Also, it estimated that 43 percent of the 1.6 million people in the U.S. who identify as transgender are young adults or teenagers. Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Hospital Minnesota, told The New York Times that teens may feel more open to explore their identities amid changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community. “We as a culture just need to lean into the fact that there is gender diversity among us,” Geopferd said. “And that it doesn’t mean that we need to treat it medically in all cases, but it does mean that we as a society need to make space for that.”
SOCIETY
Mic

Most Republicans think trans people are recruiting children, according to a new poll

If you think that corporations changing their profile pictures into rainbows means that the LGBTQ+ community has achieved equal rights, then I have some pretty awful news. Despite having zero evidence to back up their opinions, a recent survey from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) found that a majority of Republicans — a gag-worthy 63% — believe that trans adults “are trying to indoctrinate children into” being trans.
ELECTIONS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
LGBT
Society
UCLA
MedicalXpress

Mouse model of transgender men finds active testosterone worsens IVF outcomes

Active testosterone therapy for transgender men may negatively impact IVF outcomes, suggests a mouse study being presented Monday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found female mice currently receiving testosterone had fewer and less developed eggs retrieved. In contrast, discontinuing testosterone therapy in...
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

The science behind gender ideology is bunk

Like so many toxic movements, gender ideology relies on fear to control people. Its activists have convinced our institutions that anything but full-blown acceptance of transgenderism will lead to a number of adverse effects, including increased suicide rates among children and young adults who weren’t “affirmed.”. This is...
SCIENCE
Aabha Gopan

Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report, there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old. Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.

