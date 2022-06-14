ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Walter Anderson: Cultural Patron Saint of the Gulf Coast

By Cherie Ward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever visited the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you’ve heard the name Walter Anderson—a legendary artist and naturalist whose life was as magical as a fairy tale and more misunderstood than an adolescent hero in an adventure story. Obsessed with the haunting ambiance of the coastal...

Long Beach Resident is NCBC’s Newest Master Chief

Countless movies, books and other entertainment media highlight the concept of Destiny. In most of these sensational stories, destiny is revered as a supernatural force that calls the shots on a person’s journey through life. True heroes of the stories are the ones who forge their own way with a determination of a speeding locomotive.
Juneteenth celebrations to take place across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday for the second year, South Mississippi is celebrating in a plethora of ways. Juneteenth, which is a blend of the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth,’ was declared as a federal holiday by President Biden in June 2021. However, the important day has been celebrated for years.
763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

The crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the closing...
BILOXI, MS
First Enviva shipment sets sail from Pascagoula Port

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets marked yet another milestone in Mississippi on Wednesday. Enviva celebrated its first shipment of product from its new terminal at the Port of Pascagoula. “We started our journey right here in Mississippi, which has been home to...
PASCAGOULA, MS
In the kitchen with Puff Belly's

The first 18,000 tons ever produced at Enviva’s new Lucedale facility were loaded onto the UBC Sacramento Wednesday and set sail for Guadeloupe and Martinique. Waveland mayor carries out his duties despite needing a kidney transplant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mayor Mike Smith is having trouble with his...
WAVELAND, MS
Locals take home One Coast Awards

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of their 2022 One Coast Awards, and several have ties to Long Beach. The awards, given in partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, recognize outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
LONG BEACH, MS
Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi approves Aqua Suites development

The Biloxi City Council has approved plans for the Biloxi Aqua Suites hotel near a residential area. The hotel will be located at 1252 Beach Boulevard and will feature 48 upscale rooms geared to couples. It also will have a rooftop pool and other water features, as well as a landscaped courtyard.
BILOXI, MS
#Patron Saint#Us Coast Guard#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Coastal Waters#Art
Waveland mayor carries out his duties despite needing a kidney transplant

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.
WAVELAND, MS
The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision

BILOXI, MS
Long Beach receives $4.3 million for Gateway Harbor Project

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A project talked about for years in the Friendly City is set to become a reality. Long Beach is moving forward with a plan designed to improve the appearance of the city along Highway 90. Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass on Tuesday to...
LONG BEACH, MS
Tensions are high over the future for the Great Southern Golf Course

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Controversial plans are putting a wedge in one Gulfport community. The Great Southern Golf Club has been a fixture in Gulfport for more than a hundred years, but the historic course is now being replaced with a new subdivision of homes. Tempers flaring as the Florida-based...
GULFPORT, MS
Politics
Arts
Biloxi cuts ribbon on new Back Bay walkway

Day Two of the annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors Convention at the Coast Coliseum began with a discussion on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just off Highway 15. Biloxi Back Bay Walkway part of a living...
BILOXI, MS
Column: Pascagoula has a FEMA problem

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula has the strongest industrial base in Mississippi. It’s a hard-earned and enviable economic development position. Meanwhile, Pascagoula has a FEMA problem; a government-inflicted wound undermining the community. It’s a challenging dichotomy of issues. On the one hand, this area is the “Silicon Valley of...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Mobile native to hit the Grand Magnolia stage in Pascagoula

Coming off of two consecutive sold-out performances by Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally in Pascagoula, organizers with Grand Magnolia Music have announced that their next show will feature yet another Jimmy Buffett protégé. Mobile native and Nashville resident Will Kimbrough will headline “Jazz Fest Unplugged” on June...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Petco Love to award $30,000 grant to HSSM

The Humane Society of South Mississippi is set to receive a $300,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love today during a celebration at the Biloxi Petco. The grant is being awarded in support of their work for animals in South Mississippi. Petco Love is a national nonprofit arm of Petco...
BILOXI, MS
Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, a pair of South Mississippians will represent a Mississippi school in Omaha. Pearl River Central graduate Hayden Dunhurst and Ocean Springs graduate Mitch Murrell hit the road with the Rebels on Wednesday as they left for the College World Series. Murell contributed nearly eight innings of work this season, and Dunhurst shined as the starting catcher. He totaled three hits, a run, and an RBI in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
OMAHA, NE

