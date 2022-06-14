Walter Anderson: Cultural Patron Saint of the Gulf Coast

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.

WAVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO