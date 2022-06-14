ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Dinosaur exhibit opens Saturday, June 18, at Clay Center

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dinosaur Safari, a nearly 2,500-square-foot exhibit that features seven animatronic dinosaurs, will open Saturday, June 18, at the Clay Center in Charleston. The display is a temporary exhibit and will be...

wchstv.com

wchstv.com

New Charleston Sternwheel Regatta activities announced at Slack Plaza

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — There will be plenty of new experiences in store for the long-awaited return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta June 30 -July 1 . In addition to the four days of activities planned along the Kanawha River on the boulevard, there will also be events at Slack Plaza, organizers announced Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Starlight Drive-In opens Thursday

LOCHGELLY, WV — (WVNS) — A new drive-in theater in Fayette County will offer movie nights under the stars, and it will be open later today! Starlight Drive-In on Lochgelly Road is the vision of Chuck Miller, who grew up in Fayetteville and wanted to offer the drive-in experience in his home county. “It’s been […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston eatery announces closure, final days of restaurant operation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gourmet Fast LLC of Charleston announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors this weekend. The establishment – which places an emphasis on fine dining without the extensive wait time – released a statement designating Saturday, June 18th as their final day as an active restaurant, citing a lack of walk-in business as the catalyst for the decision.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Carnivore BBQ

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s time to feed your inner cave man. The competition steak at Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin is considered one of the top 20 in the world. Josh Roberts and his family run the Lincoln County eatery. “I ended up tying for 18th in the...
HAMLIN, WV
Clay, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia Day festivities planned for Monday in at Capitol Complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A day of festivities is planned in Charleston on Monday to celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The celebration will kick off at noon at the State Culture Center with the arrival of Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, who will greet guests before announcing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, according to the governor’s office.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
BECKLEY, WV
mingomessenger.com

Williamson Farmer’s Market opens

A large crowd of eager patrons from both sides of the Tug River showed up early for the opening day of the 2022 Williamson Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 4. Williamson Health and Wellness Marketing and Nutrition Manager Kristin DeBoard said Saturday’s reopening marked the 10th year of the market and was specially celebrated with, among other daylong activities, food vendors, live music, a free kid’s market sponsored by WVU Extension Service, and a special fundraising event.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Crossing Roadwork Underway

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A long awaited improvement is underway at the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. Crews are working to pave the causeway between the stoplight by Beckley Auto Mall and the stoplight across from the Golden Corral. The causeway, which has been in disrepair for some time, has been a point of consternation for area residents navigating the busy shopping district.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Excessive heat warning issued for second straight day in region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dangerous weather conditions continued into Wednesday as the National Weather Service in Charleston issued an excessive heat warning for a second straight day with a heat index value up to 105 possible. The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia Golden Horseshoe winners honored

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 220 eighth-graders are being honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history. The Department of Education was hosting the Golden Horseshoe ceremonies on Tuesday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Three ceremonies will take place for students from different parts of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia history whizzes earn Golden Horseshoe induction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A couple of hundred students who just finished the 8th grade were honored Tuesday for what they know about West Virginia history. The 2022 Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony was held at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The Golden Horseshoe test is based on the history...
WOWK 13 News

Tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the heat, dogs and cats are feeling it too. Experts say that they need the same care and precaution we give to ourselves in the heat. Director of the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Courtney Proctor-Cross gave tips on how to keep your pet safe in the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Storm threat lingers through Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Meteorologist Tom Mazza at the National Weather Service in Charleston stopped short of calling Monday’s storms a derecho, but said they had similar characteristics. The severity of the winds and damages caused many to draw parallels to the unusual storm from a decade ago which caused widespread power outages across more than 80 percent of the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of head-on crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a head-on crash in the West Side area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Those involved are being checked out at the scene, located at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Coal River Road, for possible injuries. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Event-filled weekend in Charleston will cause some road closures

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city. To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Roadway reopens after Nitro crash

UPDATE: (5:20 p.m. June 14, 2022) – Putnam County dispatchers say all lanes of 1st Avenue in Nitro have now reopened. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One lane of 1st Avenue in Nitro, West Virginia is closed after a two-vehicle crash. According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, […]
NITRO, WV

