20 Songs by Female Artists That Would be Predatory and Degrading if Men Sang Them

By Olivia Gemarro
 3 days ago
1. "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez

I think we can all agree that "Hands to Myself," though incredibly catchy and fun, has some not-so-subtle sexual implications that not everyone may appreciate.

Gomez tells her man that she "can't keep [her] hands to [herself] / no matter how hard [she's] trying to" in hopes that he will accept her advances because of how difficult it is for her to control herself. These lyrics suggest that just making an effort to respect your partner's wishes warrants their eventual agreement to sex as a reward for good behavior. And it gets even worse in the bridge when she nonchalantly sings, "I mean I could, but why would I want to?" If a male artist sang this song, there undoubtedly would be an outcry against it, and yet Gomez has not received any criticism for her lyrics at all.

