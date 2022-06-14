ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

12th floor window at Ruan Building struck by gunfire

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM1y8_0gAlTvcE00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to determine where a bullet was fired from that struck a 12th story window at the Ruan Building in downtown Des Moines.

The damage was discovered by employees on Monday. Police say the bullet hit the window of a breakroom. No one was in the room at the time and no one was injured. Police are now trying to figure out where the shot came from, who fired it and why. ” The ballistic evidence will be the most telling thing for us. We’ll be able to tell if that bullet was coming downward like a stray bullet or if it was pointed at that building,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

While Parizek says they are thankful no one was injured, police now know there is another gun in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have one in the city. ” is why we work so hard to get these illegally possessed or irresponsibly handled guns off the street because very rarely do they hit their target,” Parizek said, “those bullets can travel for some distance and people get harmed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KCCI.com

Pup turns into protector when man tries to enter Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the early morning hours of March 23, Lindsay Alderman heard noises outside her home. And so did Mishka, the family dog. "The dog immediately reacted and started barking and just going crazy. Looking out the window barking," said Lindsay Alderman, family dog alerted her to an intruder.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Searching For Person Who Fired Shot At Carnival

(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are searching for the person who fired a gun into the air at a carnival Wednesday night. It happed just outside the West Valley Mall and was preceded by a disturbance in the crowd of carnival goers. No one was struck by the bullet, but the shot caused some people to panic and resulted in someone being trampled. That person suffered minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Des Moines resident

A Des Moines resident has been arrested on multiple charges after Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on US Route 20 at Barge Terminal Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Deaundra Alexander, on June 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and observed open alcohol in plain view. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Iowa Man Injured After Jumping Off Boat

An Iowa man was injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Stone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Daniel S. Hunt of Adel, Iowa, was aboard a 2018 Premier pontoon boat, which was anchored, on Table Rock Lake, five miles north of Blue Eye (southwest of Branson) at 12:59 p.m., when he jumped off the top deck and slipped, hitting his head on the outboard motor.
STONE COUNTY, MO
We Are Iowa

Bullet hole discovered in 12th-floor window of Ruan Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees found a bullet hole in the window on the 12th floor of the Ruan Center in downtown Des Moines Monday. Des Moines Police Department's Sgt. Paul Parizek said it is unknown when the bullet was shot, but that employees at the building spotted it around 8:30 a.m. He also said the shot was likely fired before employees arrived for work.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
York News-Times

Arraignment held in drug case

YORK – Shelbie Ingram, 32, of Des Moines, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug. Her arraignment was held in York County District Court. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped a Cadillac on...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Far-left group says it will target more pregnancy resource centers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A far-left group that claims responsibility for vandalizing a pregnancy resource center in Des Moines this month says it won't stop. The group recently posted online, calling it "open season" against clinics that don't offer abortion. "Jane's Revenge" took credit for vandalizing Agape Pregnancy Resource...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dive team searches for Albia man missing since 1984

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan vanished from Albia on July 1, 1984 at just 21-years-old. Thirty-eight years later, people are not giving up on trying to find answers of where he could have gone. “I have probably traveled every single gravel road in Monroe County to try and find him,” said Milligan’s brother, Mark Milligan. […]
ALBIA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Rescue crews find body of drowned individual at Saylorville Lake

ANKENY, Iowa — A water search and rescue was conducted at Saylorville Lake Thursday evening after an individual reportedly went under water and never came back up. The Ankeny Fire Department and the Polk City Fire Department were dispatched to the Saylorville Lake Cherry Glen recreation area in the 4300 block of Northwest 94th Ave. […]
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Family Hides Profane Phrase In Headstone For Iowa Man

A gravesite in Iowa has become the center of controversy because of a profane message hidden in the epitaph. The family of Steven Owens had the following words engraved on his tombstone at the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County:. "Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Trial date set in Des Moines teen’s hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer. Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police didn't report crime data to the FBI in 2021

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios VisualsThe Des Moines Police Department failed to report its 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to information provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The DMPD is a part of the 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, including departments in New York City and Los Angeles, that did not submit any data in 2021.Of note: It's voluntary for police departments to report the information.Why it matters: Des Moines police are part of a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime trends...
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Family of murdered Grinnell man wants stronger Iowa laws against hate crimes

The family of Michael Williams is calling for reform of Iowa’s hate crime laws. In 2020, Williams, a Black man, was murdered by Steve Vogel, a white man. His remains were set on fire in Jasper County during daylight. Vogel was sentenced to life in prison in late 2021. But, Williams’ loved ones are still fighting for his death to be recognized as a lynching.
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy