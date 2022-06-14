12th floor window at Ruan Building struck by gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to determine where a bullet was fired from that struck a 12th story window at the Ruan Building in downtown Des Moines.

The damage was discovered by employees on Monday. Police say the bullet hit the window of a breakroom. No one was in the room at the time and no one was injured. Police are now trying to figure out where the shot came from, who fired it and why. ” The ballistic evidence will be the most telling thing for us. We’ll be able to tell if that bullet was coming downward like a stray bullet or if it was pointed at that building,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

While Parizek says they are thankful no one was injured, police now know there is another gun in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have one in the city. ” is why we work so hard to get these illegally possessed or irresponsibly handled guns off the street because very rarely do they hit their target,” Parizek said, “those bullets can travel for some distance and people get harmed.”

