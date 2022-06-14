ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Vespa raffle, plant sale, Italian food, drink and music will make June 25 Vespa Festa a can’t miss event!

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINvQ_0gAlTk9T00

SPONSORED::

Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien is where the fun will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at their annual Vespa Festa.

You can enjoy a host of activities including eating Italian entrees and baked goods, sipping festive wines and beers, viewing a demonstration of Pizzica style dancing from Puglia, tapping your toes to Italian music, shopping the Rosso Gardens plant stand, as well as the Casa’s Italian Market.

And of course at the center of the festivities you will see a plethora of Vespas from vintage to modern, plus you can purchase raffle tickets to win a Vespa of your very own! Raffle tickets are available NOW and you need not be present to win. The winner will be drawn at the Festa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGyct_0gAlTk9T00

This event is all in celebration of the iconic Italian Scooters, with proceeds to support the continuing vitality and growth of Burien’s Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center.

While you are there, be sure to check out the Casa Caffe where you can find authentic and delicious coffee, pastries, panini and gelato on a daily basis -not just for the festival. The Casa Italiana is a remarkable addition to our region’s cultural scene. Inside you will find displays honoring the contributions of Seattle’s founding Italian families, a history rich in resilience, hard work and faithful determination. The Center also plays host to the Honorary Consulate of Italy of the State of Washington- Idaho and Montana, with an honorary consul who can preform certain official duties on-site.find out more here: https://www.casaitalianacc.org/italian-honorary-consulate-seattle/

Come support the Casa at this can’t miss event. Volunteers and staff wish you “Benvenuti a Casa Nostra” Welcome to our house!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrB29_0gAlTk9T00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
State
Washington State
Burien, WA
Society
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Plant#Pastries#Localevent#Local Life#Food Drink#Italian Scooters#The Casa Caffe#The Casa Italiana
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

145
Followers
442
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy