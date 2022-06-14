Utica Zoo welcomes new Red Foxes ‘Todd & Theo’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is happy to have recently unveiled their new pair of Red Foxes Todd & Theo. They have fully moved into their new home and are now ready to greet visitors. Todd & Theo are rescue foxes that came from Arctic Fox...
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large part of Central and Western New York until 11:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Chenango Counties.
This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack recalls a horrific story from her mother’s childhood when a white man burned a cross in front of her family’s home in South Carolina. Despite the racist act, Legette-Jack said her mom and her family got down...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Ed and Danielle Neubauer thought about how to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, they opted for something they had never done before — a stroll along Syracuse’s Onondaga Creekwalk. The Cicero couple parked at the Destiny USA mall, then walked along a landscaped...
This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
Today is a double H day, Hot and Humid and it is going to really warm up this afternoon. Today we could see highs in the upper 80s and with the humidity, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s. A heat advisory has been issued for parts...
Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no delay to trash and recycling pick up for the week. Residents should continue to set out their trash and recycling on schedule. The...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One person is hospitalized after being shocked at approximately 10:30 Thursday morning at Royal Car Wash. Gates Fire Department responded to the Chili Avenue business, but it has been confirmed that there was not a structure fire. The identity and gender of the patient has not been disclosed at this time.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One New York lottery player is taking home the top prize. According to the Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 12 TAKE 5 Midday Drawing. The ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was purchased at Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse.
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making sure another one of its tractor trailers doesn’t hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway again. In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson writes, “This is an unfortunate incident and we are glad the driver is not injured. We have worked with the proper team internally to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Former college lacrosse star at Syracuse University wins $14M on NY Lottery scratch-off!. A former standout high school and college lacrosse player who helped the Syracuse Orange win a National Championship in 1995 scored big recently on a shot he took on with a lottery ticket, not a lacrosse ball when he turned a $20 scratch-off from the New York Lottery into nearly $14M dollars!
I loved the television series Breaking Bad. Have you seen it? Bryan Cranston was great as a school teacher turned drug kingpin. Watching the show gets you caught up in the saga of these two guys navigating their way through making crystal meth, selling it to drug lords, escaping death time and time again.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
Emily Horning, 30, a Syracuse resident, goes shopping at thrift stores weekly with her boyfriend. She is a cautious shopper with a cause. “I don’t like to buy a fast fashion. Because It just ends up in landfills, so I’d rather buy my clothes from the thrift stores,” Horning said.
Salina, N.Y. — An Amazon tractor-trailer Monday afternoon hit the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina. The truck hit the bridge at 4:31 p.m., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. Liverpool police responded to the scene. The truck, stuck under the bridge, forced the closure of...
Lysander, NY — Amber Atkinson was talking with other soccer moms at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a blood-curdling scream. She whipped her head around as other parents screamed, and saw a red car come hurdling across the Lysander Town Park soccer field where about 75 young players had just started practice.
