Apex Legends Mobile Releases Cold Snap Gameplay Trailer

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a game. That much we already knew. But what we didn't know until today were things like what it would look like or how much it would pull from the various movies it's based on. Though you may have caught the game's new trailer on the virtual stage on the second day of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, this extended red-band edition of the trailer gives us a better look at how the game may strive for authenticity with regard to its source material--and yeah, by that we mean it's going to be gory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO