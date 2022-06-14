ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Mobile Releases Cold Snap Gameplay Trailer

By Claire Lewis
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends Mobile's Cold Snap update will be available for download today today, and Respawn Entertainment is kicking things off early with a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off all the new content players can expect to encounter in the mobile game's newest update. As previously reported, Loba...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4's New Legendary System Has "Transformed The Game," Blizzard Says

Diablo IV is learning big lessons from previous Diablo games, including how the game approaches legendary items and its endgame Paragon progression system. In a recent GameSpot interview, game director Joe Shely and Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson elaborated on what lessons Diablo IV takes from previous entries in the series. One big one, aside from Diablo IV's overall darker tone and look compared to Diablo III, is how it handles legendary items.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets A Gruesome Red-Band Trailer Ahead Of Game Pass Launch

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a game. That much we already knew. But what we didn't know until today were things like what it would look like or how much it would pull from the various movies it's based on. Though you may have caught the game's new trailer on the virtual stage on the second day of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, this extended red-band edition of the trailer gives us a better look at how the game may strive for authenticity with regard to its source material--and yeah, by that we mean it's going to be gory.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Snap#Ice Climber#Mobile Game#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Apex Legends Mobile#Apex Mobile#Frost Grenades
IGN

Goat Simulator 3 Officially Announced, Skips Goat Simulator 2

Coffee Stain Studios is skipping straight to Goat Simulator 3. As announced at the Summer Game Fest, Coffee Stain Studios is following up their viral hit Goat Simulator with, not Goat Simulator 2, but Goat Simulator 3. Just as the first Goat Simulator parodied the famous Dead Island trailer, Goat...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dying Light 2 Free DLC - In The Footsteps Of A Nightrunner Full Details

Dying Light 2 kicks off its five-year plan of post-launch support today, June 14, with In The Footsteps of a Nightrunner, the first live event that reshapes the in-game economy and rewards track in a daily, weekly, and seasonal context. In this new story chapter, you can earn exclusive items and weapons while taking on new challenges meant to give Dying Light 2 players something new to do every day. Here's everything you need to know about the new Dying Light 2 seasonal event, including how to start it and how to finish it--plus all that sweaty running for your life in between.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

Starfield, Bethesda’s ambitious new role-playing game, appears to be an amalgam of The Elder Scrolls and ambitious spacefaring games like Elite Dangerous and the Star Citizen project. In a presentation livestreamed on Sunday, game director Todd Howard lifted the cover off the highly anticipated game to reveal flyable, customizable starships as well as 100 star systems and more than 1,000 different worlds to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

The Jurassic League #2

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur’s home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location?
COMICS
laptopmag.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorder deal throws in free thumbsticks

The flood gates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle preorders are now open at game retailers. However, Walmart is tossing in a nice freebie to complement the game's Open Beta early access pre-order bonus. Preorder the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: C.O.D.E Edition Cross Gen Bundle...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Soulstice Preview: A Promising Devil May Cry Meets Nier Mashup

If you ask me, there will always be room in the world for more games like Devil May Cry, and the upcoming Soulstice, developed by Reply Game Studios, certainly waves the “like Devil May Cry” banner proudly. It’s a combat driven character action game featuring fixed camera angles, a variety of hot-swappable weapons, slick air combos, and plenty of glowing red crystals to absorb as currency for new techniques. All of these similarities to the DMC series certainly grabbed my attention, but what’s held it are all the ways Soulstice attempts to carve out its own identity within the character action genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Apparently Returning

Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back, and this time it's going to be handled by Dragami Games. CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced this on Twitter. Yoshida simply says, "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." What he means by this is unclear. It could potentially be a remaster on newer consoles, or it could be a sequel to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to Steam on June 17th

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to yet another platform very soon. Square Enix announced that the game, along with the bonus episode featuring Yuffie (together know as Intergrade), are coming to Steam on June 17th. That’s tomorrow! Notably, the Steam version on Intergrade will indeed be compatible with the Steam Deck, according to the company.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

X-Men: Red #3 - Loss

TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!
COMICS
Gamespot

How To Watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Stream

The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary livestream starts today at 3 PM PT, which is less than half an hour away. The event will be relatively short, running for only 10 minutes, but Square Enix is hyping it up. The publisher has promised it will feature a lot of information about the sub-series. We don't know what we'll hear--if anything--about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but there's a chance it will show up, while rumors also suggest that Crisis Core could make an appearance in some capacity. Final Fantasy VII Remake, meanwhile, still isn't available on Xbox, so there's a broad range of announcements that we could hear about. Below, we've rounded up the details you need to know about the FF7 25th anniversary broadcast, including the start time, what to expect, and how to watch it live.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy