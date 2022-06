CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A day of festivities is planned in Charleston on Monday to celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The celebration will kick off at noon at the State Culture Center with the arrival of Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, who will greet guests before announcing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, according to the governor’s office.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO