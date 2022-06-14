Mt. Vernon Police warn the use of a certain toy gun to shoot at people can lead to criminal charges

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.

NEW ATHENS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO