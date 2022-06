In a move that should surprise no one that has seen the franchise or anyone that has kept up with the upcoming Prey, the Hulu Predator prequel has officially been rated "R." The Motion Picture Association confirmed on Wednesday that the film has been given the "Restricted" rating, revealing that it's rated R due to "strong bloody violence." As fans of the Predator franchise know, ever main Predator film (not counting the first AvP crossover) have all been rated R. For comparison's sake, here's how it stacks up with some of the other Predator movie's R ratings:

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO