Houston, TX

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads back to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Maldonado will sit Tuesday against the Rangers. Maldonado finds himself on the bench for...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

MLB’s subdued farewell to Cardinals legend Albert Pujols

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols isn’t getting the fanfare of some of his counterparts in their final seasons. For one of the greatest players to ever put on a baseball uniform, the reception around baseball after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced that this will be his last season was one of indifference.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
#Rangers
ClutchPoints

3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball’s hottest team lately, as they are currently rolling to the tune of a 12-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Braves were dealt a tough blow amidst the hot stretch, as star second baseman Ozzie Albies went down with an injury during Monday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. Albies suffered a […] The post 3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Legendary MLB Pitcher's Son Making His Debut Today

Roger Clemens' son has officially made his Major League Baseball debut. Kody Clemens took the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox as a relief pitcher. While this is always going to be a historic moment for Clemens, he'll likely wish that the Tigers won this game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Comment On Dustin May’s Status

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has been out for quite some time as a result of undergoing Tommy John surgery. Five games into his 2021 season, May had injured his elbow and was forced to sit out the remainder of the season. He was 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels star Mike Trout’s dangerous broken bat brouhaha breakdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 2-0 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. What was a quiet game on the scoreboard turned into a dramatic affair late in the contest. There was a scare involving Angels star Mike Trout and home-plate umpire Nate Tomlinson, who was shockingly struck […] The post Angels star Mike Trout’s dangerous broken bat brouhaha breakdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

This Giants trade package could send Willson Contreras to the Bay

The San Francisco Giants have been floated as a potential trade suitor for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Do they have the assets to make a move?. With the Joey Bart experiment not going according to plan, the Giants never got a chance to move on from Buster Posey in necessary fashion. Posey was an arguable Hall-of-Fame candidate in San Francisco, and his decision to retire at 34 years old left the team with a hole at the position, which was meant to be filled by Bart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

