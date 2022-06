Happy Pride Month, Canada! Celebrating our LGBTQ+ community is extra sweet this year, as Pride parades and festivals are finally back in full swing after a grueling two years. Despite how much progress we’ve made, there’s still much work to be done. LGBTQ2+ individuals were more susceptible to economic vulnerability throughout the pandemic, according to Stats Canada. Beyond some of the harrowing statistics queer people face, last month, students at a high school in Labrador walked out of class to protest a trans student who was told they could only use a specific bathroom. It comes to show that instances of homophobia and transphobia—both covert and intentional—still happen far too often in this country.

