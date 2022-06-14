Meals On Wheels Atlanta volunteers helping to keep seniors safe in hot weather
By Don Shipman
CBS 46
2 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the heat soars like this week, older people are especially at risk. One group of volunteers in Atlanta is making sure seniors are cared for in these temperatures. This week, volunteers with Meals On Wheels Atlanta aren’t just...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cooling centers have opened at libraries and recreation centers across metro Atlanta to help residents beat the heat as temperatures continue to rise across the region this week, officials announced. The heat wave in metro Atlanta reaches a fourth day on Wednesday as the temperature soars...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This heat is the kind of heat that can bring you to your knees. ”You wait all winter for it and then when it hits, you almost don’t want it!,” said Destry Carrasquillo with Rio’s Italian Ice & Ice Cream. But if there...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents say it’s taking days and weeks in some cases to get an HVAC company to fix broken air conditioning units, leaving hundreds of Georgia residents living in the heat. “It feels like, basically, I’m living outside,” said Derrick Pitts, who is living...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The extreme hot weather is forcing animal shelters to switch up their daily routines. Long afternoon walks are on standby. Instead of the regular physical activity, staff and volunteers are getting creative with playtime. On a normal afternoon, one of the many outdoor play areas at...
This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link. Time is a valuable commodity and something we can’t get back. I love to cook at home and often try to use recipes from some of my favorite local chefs, but if I’m being honest, we’ve grown tired of washing pots and pans and loading the dishwasher every night. If you feel the same and want to be in the moment more with family and friends instead of in front of the stove, give these local businesses a shot to give you the night off in the kitchen. Meals from these places are made fresh, heat and eat style, or frozen to thaw, heat, and dine at your convenience.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24. According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality,...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Father’s Day is the annual celebration of fathers for all of their hard work, dedication and positive impact on our lives. There are multiple Father’s Day celebrations and specials happening in the metro Atlanta area to celebrate dads. Here is a list:. College Football...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society says 27 beagles bred for animal testing are officially retired and looking for their forever homes. The dogs and puppies just arrived on Wednesday. They were all transferred to the Atlanta Humane Society after they were relinquished from a facility that allegedly breeds the beagles for animal testing.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Twenty children had to be assessed and decontaminated after taking a dip in a pool in Forsyth County. According to the Forsyth Fire Department, it happened at Swim Atlanta on Post Road in Cumming. Swim Atlanta says a large and concentrated amount of chlorine was accidentally...
Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!
Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
Being broke doesn’t have to mean your dating life is on permanent hiatus. And even if you’re flush, why not take the time to show your date that you have just as much creativity as you do cash. Heck, maybe you’re just cheap - no matter your reasons,...
proud pandemic pug parentsPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. Are you searching for the perfect furry friend for a companion or to add to your family? Dogs have energy, love, and playfulness making them the perfect companion. When people open up their homes and hearts to dogs, they completely change their daily routines and gain a loyal companion. According to the American Heart Association, dog owners are 54% more likely to get the recommended amount of exercise than their non-dog-owning counterparts. With the summer months approaching and the need to get outdoors, look no further, I have got you covered with a packed list of places to go to find your new best friend.
Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
Cecelia Lewis was asked to apply for a Georgia school district’s first-ever administrator job devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion. A group of parents — coached by local and national anti-CRT groups — had other plans.
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Pets are always looking for a superhero. Atlanta Humane Society is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures new film DC League of Super Pets to host a pet adoption Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 981 Howell Mill Rd NW. Krypto and...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson asked Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on his advice to single dads like himself. “You’re not alone. And if you feel like you’re alone, there’s aunts, friends, grandparents. It takes a village, as they say. And for me, I have an outstanding village of my mom, my sister, her friends all these folks.
