Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Ugly results in Triple-A

Carlson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates. Carlson went 0-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader, but he was able to contribute more Wednesday. The outfielder got the Cardinals on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, his second long ball in his last four games. The 23-year-old is up to a .252/.303/.399 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 178 plate appearances. Carlson should be a fixture in the lineup versus southpaws, but he could cede some time to versatile rookie Brendan Donovan in right field against right-handed pitchers.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO