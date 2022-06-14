ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Ugly results in Triple-A

Freeman is hitting just .220/.333/.319 with three homers, two steals and a 10:18 BB:K through 35 games for Triple-A Columbus. While no one expected Freeman to muscle up and start hitting...

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Jacob Amaya Promoted To Triple-A Oklahoma City

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jacob Amaya was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a strong showing to begin the season. Amaya is the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect, according to FanGraphs, and ranks No. 19 by MLB Pipeline. He has long been considered a glove-first shortstop who is likely to become a Major League utility player, but this season he has had an offensive breakout that has given some extra hope to his future outcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

White Sox Win in Lance Lynn’s Return Behind 2 Jose Abreu Homers

The Tigers and a rainy Monday evening in Detroit couldn’t spoil the long-awaited season debut of Lance Lynn. Jose Abreu added a pair of two-run homers in a 9-5 series-opening win for the Chicago White Sox. He’s Back!. Lynn was his usual self on the mound and displayed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting Wednesday afternoon for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Slater was the leadoff man on Tuesday against a lefty, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's matinee. Luis Gonzalez...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Chicago

Abreu hits pair of 2-run homers, White Sox beat Tigers 9-5

DETROIT (AP) - Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5 on Monday night. Abreu sent a soaring shot over the left-center fence in the first to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He hit a line drive in the ninth over a row of hedges beyond the wall in center to give Chicago a four-run cushion. "He put on a heck of an exhibition," manager Tony La Russa said. White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records second homer

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds. Perdomo slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to record his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run on a single in the eighth inning to manage his third multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Despite his strong effort, Perdomo is hitting just .224 with 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 192 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Homers in Wednesday's loss

Carlson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates. Carlson went 0-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader, but he was able to contribute more Wednesday. The outfielder got the Cardinals on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, his second long ball in his last four games. The 23-year-old is up to a .252/.303/.399 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 178 plate appearances. Carlson should be a fixture in the lineup versus southpaws, but he could cede some time to versatile rookie Brendan Donovan in right field against right-handed pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
Yardbarker

Gray's return, late hits propel Twins over Seattle

Sonny Gray was tremendous in his return from the injured list and clutch hits from Ryan Jeffers, Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez helped the Minnesota Twins earn a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Gray was making his return after missing the past couple of weeks with...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Smacks 13th homer

Drury went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Drury knotted the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning with his 13th home run of the season. He's tallied at least one hit in 13 of his 14 starts in June, racking up five home runs, eight RBI and 17 runs scored in that span. That stretch has added to Drury's excellent .370 wOBA and 134 wRC+, which he's maintained across 222 plate appearances this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Extends hit streak

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Thomas went the other way with a second-inning double that produced Arizona's first run. That's something the rookie's worked on, as opposing teams often deploy a shift against the lefty hitter. The extra-base knock extended his hit streak to eight games and was his first extra-base hit in his last 11 contests. Thomas is 11-for-29 with five RBI, five walks, three stolen bases and seven runs scored during the hit streak.
PHOENIX, AZ

