Cubs' Rafael Ortega: On bench again Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
Any of these three San Francisco Giants prospects could headline a trade for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. If the science existed, the San Francisco Giants would have invested in keeping Buster Posey around forever. Losing him to retirement left a hole in the lineup they might be able to resolve this summer by renting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for a few weeks.
CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven effective innings in his third straight win, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago Cubs their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Musgrove (8-0) permitted two runs and five hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one....
The Chicago Cubs don't have much to smile about at the moment, but fans took a stroll down memory lane when seeing a familiar face at Wrigley Field. Former outfielder Alfonso Soriano, who played with the team from 2007 to 2013, attended Wednesday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
San Diego Padres (40-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-39, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA, .93 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -185, Cubs +158; over/under is 10...
Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs are giving Schwindel a breather following 33 consecutive starts. Patrick Wisdom is moving to first base and batting cleanup while Jason Heyward replaces Schwindel in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth.
According to NBC Sports Chicago insider, Gordon Wittenmyer, the Cubs selected the contract of Adrian Sampson. The Cubs bring the right-handed pitcher back to the active roster and DFA’d Eric Stout to create roster space. Adrian Sampson has been with the Chicago Cubs since 2021. He performed in ten...
Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
Grisham went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's 19-5 win over the Cubs. After leading off and going 2-for-6 with a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win, Grisham returned to his usual spot in the bottom third of the order Wednesday with Jurickson Profar returning from a one-game respite. Grisham continued to produce at the bottom of the lineup and is now sitting on a .264 average in June, but it's unlikely to result in him displacing the even-hotter-hitting Profar atop the order. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Grisham will hit eighth and cover center field in Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Higgins covered third base on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Jonathan Villar is on the hot corner while Andrelton Simmons starts on second base and bats ninth.
After the Chicago Cubs were blown out by the San Diego Padres, there was much to be desired for the Cubbies. Caleb Kilian made his second start in the majors and struggled in comparison to his first time out. However, according to pitching coach Tom Hottavy on Thursday morning, Kilian will get another turn in the rotation despite the rough start on Wednesday. Hottavy confirmed the news on 670 The Score.
Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
