ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

CFCG awards grants to help prevent violence in Macon

By Brandon McGouirk
wgxa.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia held a press conference to announce the first recipients of Macon Violence Prevention grants. "As Sam Cooke said, it's been a long time coming. Now that we're at this point, I'm hopeful, I'm encouraged and I'm determined to make a difference...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Once abandoned Bibb County School now a 'high-end' senior living center

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A once abandoned Bibb County School has been transformed into a senior living center. Six years ago, the transformation of Alexander IV Elementary School began. What was an empty and abandoned building is now a high-end living center. County officials cut the ribbon celebrating the building's rebirth Thursday.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

25 non-profit and faith based organizations awarded MVP Grants

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded its first round of Macon Violence Prevention Grants on Tuesday. 25 non-profit and faith based organizations were chosen by CFCG to help prevent crime in Macon-Bibb County. Darius Maynard is the Program Officer for the foundation, and says the community should see change gradually.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

New helipad comes to Upson Regional

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Upson Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on a brand new helipad. The pad will help Upson Regional to tremendously save on precious time during patient transportation, according to the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Tarrant. "We've got many decades of service to this population. We've seen the hospital grow. In recent years, we've noticed an increased need to quickly transport patients and those are patients both leaving here to get to other facilities, as well as patients being brought here from smaller facilities," he says. "Time matters on some of these patients and in the 20 to 25 to 30 minutes it normally would take, if you're landing across the street in front of the Thomaston First United Methodist Church. While that's been a great facility to use, that adds significant time to the patient transport experience."
UPSON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GEICO celebrates Juneteenth by giving back to communities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "We're excited to have such a great turnout today as we celebrate Juneteenth and, Wednesday, GEICO Cares Day, by giving a $25,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta," GEICO Regional Vice President, Gary McKenzie says as the company kicks off its Juneteenth celebration and their GEICO Cares Day.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

HEAT WAVE: Salvation Army of Macon opens doors for cooling

MACON, GA (WGXA) - Temperatures in Middle Georgia are expected to reach the upper 90s this week. Locally, in Macon, the Salvation Army is inviting the public to their facility to stay cool. The Salvation Army also is encouraging the community to donate items like water or snacks for guests,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies investigating shot fired outside Macon funeral home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that happened outside Bentley & Son's Funeral Home on Montpelier Ave. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect riding in a black four-door Jeep fired a single shot out the window as they passed by the funeral home at around 7:37 p.m. Tuesday.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Cooke
wgxa.tv

Cold storage warehousing business building another facility in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atlanta-based cold storage business is building its third warehouse in Macon. The $150 million, 275,000-square-foot multi-temp facility will support domestic and export markets. Phase I is expected to open in the summer of 2023. It will be located in the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park at...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bleckley Co. Sheriff: Body found in car in Ocmulgee River

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bleckley County Sheriff says a body was found along the Ocmulgee River Thursday morning. In a media release, Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says his department was called to Dykes Landing just before 9 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle in the river. When they moved the vehicle from the river, they found a body inside. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist. They will perform an autopsy.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cure Violence#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Cfcg#Macon Violence Prevention
wgxa.tv

Community reacts to murder-suicide

UPDATE – We have received new information since this report aired earlier today. The remains of Stanley Steverson were recovered in Southern Upson County off of Pleasant Grove Road on Monday, June 13. The recovery is reported to have been difficult due to the terrain and required the use...
UPSON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Napier Ave. Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a Family Dollar on Napier Ave. was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a single suspect went into the store around 10:16 a.m. He threatened the clerk with a handgun and escaped in a silver van after getting...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Former Greyhound bus station on Spring St. to be removed

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Public Works Department is demolishing an old bus station on Spring St. According to the county, crews will start demolishing the former Greyhound station at 71 Spring St. Wednesday morning. “This action is a start towards beautifying and developing key gateways into downtown and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two teens missing from Glascock County

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Glascock County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating two missing kids. Tristin Lossie and William Ellwood were last seen, together, on Wednesday morning at 6:30 in Mitchell, Georgia. Lossie is described as a 14-year-old Native American girl with brown hair and...
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

US Marshals arrest man in Byron for deserting US Marine Corps

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Peach County confirm a man has been taken into custody on charges concerning military desertion. Byron police put out a watch earlier on Tuesday when US Marshals were still looking for Private First Class Andrew Puckett. But police later said that Puckett had...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

59-year-old walks to Fire Station after being shot at car wash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Freddie Crowell, a 59-year-old man, was shot at a car wash on PioNono Avenue and walked across the street to a nearby Macon-Bibb County Fire Station, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 11:30 on Tuesday night.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy