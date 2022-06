Lewis Hamilton has been heavily criticised by ex-German racing driver Ralf Schumacher as he calls the “big loser” of this 2022 F1 season. In a column for Sky Germany, Schumacher looked back at Hamilton’s success over the past 8 seasons, and is now questioning where that success came from. 6 world titles came from his […] The post F1 News: Schumacher Slams Lewis Hamilton – “Lewis Hamilton Is The Big Loser Of The Season” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO