Southwest Singers choir performs patriotic concert

In celebration of America’s 246th birthday, the Sounds of the Southwest Singers community choir will perform their patriotic themed “Faith & Freedom” concert 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive.

This event is free and tax-deductible donations are welcome.

The group will perform a patriotic repertoire highlighting crowd favorites with several opportunities for audience participation.

The Sounds of the Southwest Singers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with more than 100 volunteer voices. This year marks their twelfth singing together.

Visit soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com for upcoming concert information or email ssws@soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com. They are also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.