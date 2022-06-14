2026 World Cup Host Contenders Await Fate

The list is in! We now know which cities and venues will host matches for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the end, 16 cities were awarded matches: 11 American cities, along with three from Mexico and two from Canada. The tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, meaning there will be 80 total matches. Further information on scheduling, which cities will host which games and more will be forthcoming. Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Boston - Gillette Stadium (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)Dallas - AT&T Stadium (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Guadalajara - Estadio Akron (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)Houston - NRG Stadium (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)Mexico City - Estadio Azteca (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)Miami - Hard Rock Stadium (Mark Brown/Getty Images)Monterrey - Estadio BBVA (Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images)New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi’s Stadium (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)Seattle - Lumen Field (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Toronto - BMO Field (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)Vancouver - BC Place (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)11

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO