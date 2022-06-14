ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2026 World Cup Host Contenders Await Fate

By Owen Poindexter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-two cities in North America are awaiting an announcement that will have a major impact on sports and their respective economies. FIFA will announce which cities have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey are widely presumed to be selected. In...

KRLD News Radio

FIFA World Cup heading to Dallas in 2026

The FIFA World Cup is heading to Dallas in 2026. It was announced on Thursday that Dallas and AT&T Stadium would be one of the host cities for World Cup soccer matches in 2026, while the Cotton Bowl could act as a training location for a team.
DALLAS, TX
Kansas City one of 16 cities getting 2026 World Cup soccer matches

(The Center Square) – Kansas City was selected on Thursday as one 16 cities for FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. One of the key elements for the bid needs to be completed by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Senate Bill 652, sponsored by Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, exempts the local sales tax on all admission charges to the World Cup soccer tournament games. The bill was passed by the legislature on May 12 and is required by FIFA after previous host countries raised taxes during the tournament games. Parson signed six other bills into law earlier Thursday.
2026 World Cup Host Cities Announced

The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but plans have already begun for the event. Here are the 2026 World Cup host cities. San Francisco-Bay Area, Claifornia- Levi’s Stadium. Los Angeles, California- SoFi Stadium. Guadalajara, Mexico- Estadio Akron. Monterey, Mexico- Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Mexico City, Mexico- Estadio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FIFA reveals host cities for 2026 World Cup; 11 venues in U.S.

June 16 (UPI) -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 cities in North America that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with 11 venues selected in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three...
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Apple and Nike Teaming Up on Sports Content

In the new race for top sports media content, two of the most recognizable U.S. brands are teaming up. Nike and Apple are joining forces for a series of films. The multiyear tie-up will see Apple Original Films work with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready. Waffle Iron produced...
Look: Christian Pulisic Shares Aftermath Of Wild Game vs. El Salvador

Christian Pulisic's picture of his jersey has gone viral on Instagram. Pulisic had a ton of mud all over his jersey after the United States played in terrible conditions in El Salvador on Tuesday night. It was raining the entire time and the field was in terrible condition. Those conditions...
FIFA chooses Atlanta's World Cup bid

Atlanta, we're getting the World Cup. FIFA on Thursday announced that Atlanta was among the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. that will host the 2026 men's World Cup. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport globally, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see...
ATLANTA, GA
The full list of 2026 World Cup host cities and stadiums

The list is in! We now know which cities and venues will host matches for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the end, 16 cities were awarded matches: 11 American cities, along with three from Mexico and two from Canada. The tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, meaning there will be 80 total matches. Further information on scheduling, which cities will host which games and more will be forthcoming. Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Boston - Gillette Stadium (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)Dallas - AT&T Stadium (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Guadalajara - Estadio Akron (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)Houston - NRG Stadium (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)Mexico City - Estadio Azteca (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)Miami - Hard Rock Stadium (Mark Brown/Getty Images)Monterrey - Estadio BBVA (Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images)New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi’s Stadium (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)Seattle - Lumen Field (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Toronto - BMO Field (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)Vancouver - BC Place (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)11
FIFA chooses New York/New Jersey as 2026 World Cup host city

NEW YORK -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America. New York/New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, was chosen as part of the East Region. The other cities in the East include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
Fireman's Heroics Put Pro Basketball Startup League On Map

Myles Copeland, who plays for the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club, didn’t just win a game over the weekend — he saved a life. The Toledo firefighter jumped into action when referee John Sculli collapsed during Saturday’s playoff game against the Jamestown Jackals in The Basketball League’s Upper Midwest Division, performing CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
NHL Sees Major Viewership Gains Entering Stanley Cup Final

Coming off the most-watched opening rounds in years, the Colorado Avalanche and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning could continue that viewership upswing as the Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday night. Through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the games broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 have...
DraftKings, UFC to Launch Gamified Digital Collectibles

DraftKings and mixed martial arts organization UFC are teaming up to launch gamified digital collectibles as part of a deal worth more than $100 million over five years. The gamified digital collectibles — expected to go live later this year — will arrive just as the UFC has pinned down its first official deal with a sportsbook in March 2021, entering a pact with DraftKings that encompasses a $250 million commitment to promote DraftKings’ UFC products.
