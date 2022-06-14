ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL Team Values Rise 12% After Broncos Sale

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Walton’s $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos is changing the math on NFL team valuations. Forbes determined that the average NFL team value should increase 12%, based on what Walton could have paid to secure the team. The next-highest bid for the Broncos was...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Panthers have ‘urgency’ to execute Baker Mayfield trade ASAP with Browns

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most discussed names during the NFL offseason. The Cleveland Browns quarterback enjoyed a sold 2020 season but dealt with a mixture of underperformance and injuries during 2021. Cleveland then made the controversial decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and Mayfield ultimately requested a trade. The Carolina Panthers have been […] The post The reason Panthers have ‘urgency’ to execute Baker Mayfield trade ASAP with Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MarketRealist

What Happened to Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula

Buffalo Bills team members and fans are sending prayers on social media to Kim Pegula. What happened to the team's co-owner?. Pegula is receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues,” her family said in a statement on June 14. “We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy," Pegula’s family said.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Retired NFL Player Hit By Airport Bus Wednesday

Former Bills and Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes is having a very rough Wednesday afternoon. Spikes announced on Twitter moments ago that he was hit by an airport bus. He also asked for prayers from his followers. We're not sure what airport Spikes is at, but he posted earlier today that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Walton
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Super Bowl#American Football#Nfl Team Values Rise#The Denver Broncos#Bell Media#French#English#Canadian
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson legal update: Two more cases expected to be filed

In what seems like it will be a never-ending story, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson continues to be front-page news for all the wrong reasons. After two more cases were filed, the first since the team acquired him, recently and the New York Times investigation was published, the Browns and Watson have gone about business as usual. That is expected to continue with the mandatory minicamp opening today but business as usual, right now, also means more cases against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Mellody Hobson Makes History As First Black Woman To Become Part Owner of The Denver Broncos

Mellody Hobson continues to blaze trails and break financial barriers with her latest business move, At just 53 years old, Hobson is an American businesswoman who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, chairwoman of Starbucks, sits on the board of financial services giant JP Morgan Chase and is now a partner in the ownership group that just struck a deal to buy the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion. The group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s unclear what percentage of the Broncos Hobson would own but the sale price suggests that owning even a small percentage would be worth a considerable amount. “Beyond her role at Ariel, Mollody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation,” said Walton in a press release. “We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team,” he added. The team, just like the NFL organization at large, was mostly owned by white men, so Hobson’s entry into ownership is historic. The sale of the team was announced by Roger Goodell back in February and they were looking for a diverse ownership group to take it over. It was reported that names like NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic Johnson”, media entrepreneur Byron Allen and Robert F. Smith, the billionaire investor, were each rumored to be pursuing the team. Black Prospective buyers have largely been unsuccessful in gaining any real ownership. With 7 out of 10 players in the league being Black there are just 3 of 32 coaches who are Black or of color. Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson has had conversations with the franchise’s new ownership group and said its inclusion of Hobson as “History Making “To be the first Black woman, right, to be able to do this, I mean, this is a big deal. I mean, this is history. And I think that maybe has gone over people’s heads a little bit.” Congratulations to Mellody on this History Making collaboration.
DENVER, CO
mansionglobal.com

NFL Quarterback Jared Goff Lists Los Angeles Home for Nearly $7.5 Million

NFL quarterback Jared Goff listed his custom contemporary home in Los Angeles on Monday for just under $7.5 million. The 27-year-old football star bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in 2018 for $4.05 million through a trust tied to his mother, according to records with PropertyShark. That year was his third season with the Los Angeles Rams and marked his second trip to the Pro Bowl. After five years with the Rams, Mr. Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions last fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy