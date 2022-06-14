Walker & Dunlop Arranges $162.4 Million in Financing from Northwind Group for SHVO's Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO