ODNR having free fishing over Father's Day weekend

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine making a stop in the region Monday, to get a first-hand look at the invasive aquatic vegetation hampering boaters and businesses at Indian Lake. The governor toured the lake by boat, along with area lawmakers, including Senate President Matt Huffman, and State Representative Jon Cross. They checked out the weed harvesters, which are being used to try and trim back the aquatic weeds, that have already grown thick and widespread this season. The weeds can wrap around propellers and boat drive units, shutting them down. Boaters are often forced to have to back up to try and clear the vegetation, or even remove it by hand. The governor said the state is looking for a long-term solution.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO