ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says a “significant” number of fraudulent phone calls were reported Thursday afternoon. PEC says members described being told by what sounded like an automated robot call that their power was going to be shut off in 30 minutes for past due payment unless payment was received immediately. The number that showed up on caller ID was different each time, but each had a ‘507’ area code.

ORONOCO, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO